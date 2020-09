Lower Prices at the pump this Labor Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Now may be the time to head to the gas station.

Gas prices on Labor Day are some of the lowest we’ve seen.

Drivers are paying 34 cents less than a year ago, according to Gas Buddy.

The national average is $2.20 cents a gallon.

Here in the Midlands we are averaging around $1.99 a gallon, according to AAA.