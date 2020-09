Troopers on the roads this Labor Day urge driver safety

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– If you are headed back home from vacation for the Labor Day holiday, travelers are not the only ones on the road in South Carolina.

Local Law Enforcement are ramping up efforts to keep you safe.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to buckle up this holiday.

Troopers say there will be a strong emphasis on DUI and other unsafe driving behaviors on Labor Day.