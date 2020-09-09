9/11 Morning of Remembrance set for Friday in Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation will pay tribute to South Carolina First Responders and Military Service members on Friday.
The “9/11 Morning of Remembrance” prelude starts at 8 a-m, with the program beginning at 8-40 a-m…
At the Remembrance Memorial in the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street.
The program also marks the 9th Anniversary of the dedication of Columbia’s 9/11 historical memorial to honor local heroes.
Governor Henry McMaster and University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen will speak at the event.
ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan will emcee the event.

