DHEC reporting 250 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus, testing on Tuesday among lowest

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 250 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 29 additional confirmed deaths.

But health officials announced a low number of tests being reported Tuesday. DHEC says the total number of individual test results reported was 1,744 and the percent positive was 14.3%.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 124,097, and confirmed deaths to 2,800.

Health officials say as of Tuesday, a total of 1,083,009 tests have been conducted in the state.