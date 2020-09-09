Governor McMaster announces new plan for students without internet access in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday he is dedicating $1.3 million to expand data-casting at SCETV and help students without internet access in areas of the state.

McMaster, along with State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman and several state lawmakers, were on hand to announce the new initiative. McMaster says data-casting will make it possible to deliver school lessons and assignments to students in South Carolina with no internet access.

The governor says this is an intermediate solution until broadband can be expanded.

Three school districts (Fairfield County, York County, and York School District One) have been selected to take part in the pilot program. State leaders say this could impact 5,000 students who live in areas where internet hot-spots might not be able to reach them.