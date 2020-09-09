Lexington Medical Center hosting Drive Thru COVID-19 testing today

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO)– Looking to get screened for Coronavirus?

Lexington Medical Center and DHEC are hosting a free COVID-19 testing at Brookland United Methodist Church, located at 541 Meeting Street in West Columbia.

The drive thru testing is taking place today, Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Officials say you do not need to have symptoms and no appointments are necessary.

You will need a valid ID and you must wear a face mask.

Lexington Medical Center officials say questions about testing should be directed to DHEC at www.scdhec.gov or (803) 898-3432.