Record Breaking Fires in California

California has set a record for the amount of land burned in a season, and there’s still a long way to go as fire season typically continues through November. So far in 2020, more than 7,600 fires have consumed 2.3 million acres. That’s 3600 square miles. For comparison, that’s be equal to burning an area along the entire South Carolina coast, from the ocean to 20 miles inland! Put another way, that’s equal to about 11% of the entire state of South Carolina or 2.5 times the size of Rhode Island.