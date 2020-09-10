Dr. Birx meets with SC, UofSC, and local leaders

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–A member of the white house’s coronavirus task force was in the midlands today.

Dr. Deborah Birx took part in a roundtable with University of South Carolina leadership, state and local officials, and healthcare professionals.

Dr. birx says it is critical that people continue to follow the guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing.

She also urged residents who attended gatherings on labor day to get tested.

According to officials, the meeting was part of Dr. Birx’s tour through various states across the country to survey their responses to the pandemic and review their efforts in tandem with the federal government response.