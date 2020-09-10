McMaster, DHEC officials address latest in COVID-19 vaccine and CARES Act funding

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) — On Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster and state health officials gave the latest on the fight against coronavirus in South Carolina. McMaster released his proposal for Phase II of CARES Act Funds, and officials gave more information about the state’s preparation for a vaccine.

The General Assembly will meet next week to discuss McMaster’s proposed funding, including allocating money for schools and unemployment.

“I have recommended that an additional $450 million be authorized and made available for the Department of Employment and Workforce for the Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund,” said McMaster.

Health officials also addressed the state’s plan for a COVID-19 vaccine.

“The overarching goal of this vaccination plan will be the equitable distribution of the vaccine across the state,” said Stephen White, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC)’s Director of Immunizations. “That no vaccine will be released until it has undergone the rigorous scientific and clinical testing that all vaccines in development are held to.”

“Initial shipments will begin and then others will follow. It will take time,” said McMaster.

The first round of vaccines will be given to those who are at high risk of contracting the virus and at high risk of dying from it.

“Our frontline medical personnel, including those individuals who provide care for our senior populations in nursing homes, two, residents in nursing homes, and three critical infrastructure employees,” said White.

It will be a two-dose vaccine.

“Timing between the first and the second dose is currently unknown, however, assumptions are we could be looking at 21 to 28 days, or even longer,” said White. “There are many months to go before the vaccine will be available in mass quantities. Months that will be especially difficult, as families plan for holiday gatherings while continuing to protect those most vulnerable.”

Right now, the vaccine is only indicated for adults, not children.

Health officials remind you to continue to wear masks, wash your hands and get the flu shot.