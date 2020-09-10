Orangeburg deputies arrest two men accused of shooting at occupied home, then deputies

Orangeburg,SC (WOLO) — Orangeburg deputies have arrested 19 year old Timothy Jenkins Jr. and 22 year old Alexander Williams both accused of two counts of Attempted Murder after officials say they fired several rounds into a Graham street home early Sunday morning.

According to an incident report obtained by ABC Columbia News, at least one male victim suffered what appeared to be an injury to the leg, responding deputies also discovered several cars on the property riddled with bullet holes and shell casings from both a rifle and pistol outside of the home.

Monday night deputies were trying to pull a car over they say matched the description of one involved in a separate shooting that had just taken place. While trying to pull the car over, deputies say the occupants began shooting at them. Authorities say no one was injured in during the gunfire, but it did lead to a chase that ended at the Roosevelt Gardens apartment complex where officials say they tracked Jenkins down. Officials say he was found hiding under a blanket inside an apartment.

It wasn’t long before deputies say they determined that Jenkins was involved in the Graham Street shooting from the night before. Deputies also determined that he was connected to an assault reported back in June where a male victim said he had been pistol whipped and had his car stolen.

The second suspect, Williams was taken into custody after deputies say they discovered information also connecting him to the Graham Street shooting.

Additional charges are pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.