President Trump ‘downplayed’ pandemic because he ‘did not want to create panic’

President Trump: ' I'm a cheerleader for this country, i love our country and i don't want people to be freightened'

(CNN) –President Donald Trump says he knew the virus was highly contagious but says on a recorded inyerview thay he downplayed the dangers to keep the public calm. That’s according to Journalist Bob Woodward’s new book, and recordings obtained by CNN.

President Trump responded to the Woodward book Wednesday afternoon, defending his response to the pandemic and confirming he did not want to create a panic saying quote,

“the fact is i’m a cheerleader for this country.

i love our country.

and i don’t want people to be frightened.

i don’t want to create panic, as you say, and certainly i’m not going to drive this country or the world into a frenzy.

we want to show confidence.”

Following the release of the interview Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden went right after president Trump and his response.

Including in this tweet posted on his social media page Wednesday followed by another tweet reading simply,” You deserve a President who tells you the truth.’

Donald Trump knew that COVID-19 was dangerous. He knew it was deadly. And he purposely downplayed it. Now, nearly 200,000 Americans are dead. It’s unconscionable. pic.twitter.com/SLqqhmWy8E — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 10, 2020