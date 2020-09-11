Columbia remembers 9/11 with tribute at Memorial

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina is remembering 9/11.

The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation is paying tribute to South Carolina First Responders and Military Service members Friday.

The “9/11 Morning of Remembrance” prelude starts at 8 a-m, with the program beginning at 8-40 a-m…

The 9/11 Memorial is located at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street.

The program also marks the Anniversary of the dedication of Columbia’s 9/11 historical memorial to honor local heroes.

Governor Henry McMaster and University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen will speak at the event.

ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan will emcee the event.