Columbia remembers 9/11 with tribute at Memorial

Crysty Vaughan,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– South Carolina is remembering 9/11.

The 9/11 Remembrance Foundation is paying tribute to South Carolina First Responders and Military Service members  Friday.
The “9/11 Morning of Remembrance” prelude starts at 8 a-m, with the program beginning at 8-40 a-m…
The 9/11 Memorial is located at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street.
The program also marks the  Anniversary of the dedication of Columbia’s 9/11 historical memorial to honor local heroes.
Governor Henry McMaster and University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen will speak at the event.
ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan will emcee the event.

Categories: Local News
Tags:

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts