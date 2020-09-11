Midlands soldier to be awarded Medal of Honor by President Trump

WASHINGTON (WOLO) – President Trump will award the Medal of Honor to South Carolina native, Sergeant Major Thomas P. Payne, serving in the United States Army today.

Sgt. Maj. Payne, from Batesburg-Leesville, is being honored for his heroic work during a nighttime hostage rescue in Kirkuk Province, Iraq, in support of Operation INHERENT RESOLVE on October 22, 2015.

Army officials say Sgt. Maj. Payne led the mission that rescued 38 hostages from one building and 37 hostages from a burning building.

He saved 75 hostages in total during a contested rescue mission that resulted in 20 enemy fighters killed in action.

Sgt. Maj. Payne joined the Army in July 2002 after 9/11 and has earned many awards for his service including the Purple Heart, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal and the NATO Medal.

The ceremony takes place at the White House at 3 p.m. today.