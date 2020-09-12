DHEC launches ‘Stay Strong’ initiative for SC business amid Coronavirus

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State Health officials are asking South Carolina’s business community to further engage in the fight against COVID-19.
DHEC has launched the ‘Stay SC Strong’ program.
Businesses that take the program pledge will immediately receive a social media post announcing their commitment to fight COVID-19, as well as a printable poster reiterating the four major workplace safety measures prescribed by DHEC.
Those include, wearing masks, reducing employee exposure, quarantining when necessary, and encouraging recommended guidelines.

