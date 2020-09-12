Fort Jackson Soldier found dead in barracks, say officials

COLUMBIA , SC (WOLO)– Fort Jackson officials say they are investigating the cause of death of an active duty basic combat training soldier.

Fort Jackson officials say the 29 year-old, from Wisconsin, was found dead Saturday morning at his barracks.

The command is conducting a 48 hour training stand down, according to officials.

“A loss of a loved one and teammate is never easy,” said Fort Jackson

Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “We extend our deepest

sympathies to his family and friends. Know we are providing comfort and

assistance to all who knew him.”

In a release to ABC Columbia News, Fort officials stated the death was unrelated to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise, and an investigation into the cause of the death is underway.