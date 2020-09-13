Fort Jackson soldier found dead in Barracks Identified

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Fort Jackson officials have identified the basic combat training soldier found dead in his barracks Saturday.

According to officials, 29 year old Pvt. Michael Wise, of Wisconsin, was found dead at his barracks September 12th.

He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Infantry Regiment.

Fort officials say the command is conducting a 48 hour training stand down.

“This is a difficult time for everyone who knew Michael and we continue to

provide comfort to his teammates,” said Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen.

Milford H. Beagle, Jr. “Chaplains and other medical professionals are

helping those in need.”

In a release to ABC Columbia News, Fort officials said the death was unrelated to COVID-19 or an active field training exercise.

An investigation into the cause of death continues, say officials.