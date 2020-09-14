DHEC hosting more than 300 Coronavirus mobile test sites across SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DHEC continues to urge you to get tested for Coronavirus.

South Carolina Health officials say if you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, we recommend that you get tested at least once a month

Health officials say there are even more ways for you to get screened over the next few months.

According to DHEC, there are 302 mobile testing events scheduled through October 29 and there are 233 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.