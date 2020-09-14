Midlands Reaction to fire at Historic Babcock Building

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Columbia fire investigators continue to search for clues in the fire at the Babcock building.

Crews are working to discover what caused the Saturday blaze that destroyed the historic Bull Street building. The 3 alarm fire took nearly 9 hours to get under control.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins saying at one point, “the building is just gone”.

On Sunday many people stopped by just to see the ruins.

ABC Columbia News caught up with one Columbia resident who used to work in the building, she says she heard the news and was very upset about the loss of the landmark.

The Babcock Building is an iconic part of Columbia’s landscape.

Members of the Bull Street District released a statement about the fire. You can read the full statement here:

