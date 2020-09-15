$25 thousand dollar reward is still being offered in 8 year old hit and run case

8 years ago this week an area nurse was nearly killed in a hit and run that remains unsolved

Columbia, SC (WOLO)– Eight years ago this week, Columbia Police say a woman’s life was changed forever when she was struck by a car during a hit and run.

Investigators say Lindsay Bires, a Nurse, was standing outside of what was then Palmetto Health Richland Hospital taking a break when she was struck by a passing car.

According to police, the car that hit her was a white, compact type car and the driver did not stop.

Bires was so seriously injured family members say she barley survived the accident.

#Crimestoppers: This week marks the 8-year anniversary of a hit & run that critically injured a nurse while she worked. #ColumbiaPDSC investigators need @MidlandsCrime tips to help solve Lindsay Bires’ case. Call 1-888-CRIME-SC.https://t.co/BGGIohLQdE pic.twitter.com/7iN6bMpP63 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) September 15, 2020

See what Lindsay Bires had to say following the accident that nearly claimed her life back in 2013, a year after the day she says changed her life forever.

To date, no information has been able to lead to the driver of the car that fled the scene. A $25,000 dollar reward for information that leads to an arrest is still being offered in the open case.

If you have any information that may be able to help Columbia Police solve this crime you are urged to call crimestoppers at 1-888-crime-sc. Or you can submit an anonymous tip by going to CrimeSC.com.