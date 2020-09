Columbia police investigating two overnight shootings

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Police are investigating two shootings which they say happened overnight at Edgewood Avenue and McAlister Street. Officials say both shootings occurred around 4:30 a.m.

Columbia Police say they responded to a shooting on Edgewood Avenue after they received a shots fired alert.

Officials say at least three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and they are investigating if the incidents are related.