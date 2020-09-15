SCDOT seeking public input on safety improvements on US 176

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) is hosting an online meeting where the public can comment on proposed improvements to US 176 from St. Andrews Road to Atlantic Drive in Columbia. Public comments will be accepted from September 15-October 15 through following the link https://scdotgis.online/US176SP.

SCDOT’s proposal includes the installation of concrete medians, consolidating driveways in high accident areas, installing crosswalks and pedestrian signals at intersections as well as upgrading signal equipment, signage, and pavement markings. SCDOT expects the project to cost $1.5 million.

Those with limited internet access or who are seeking more information may contact SCDOT Project Manager Brett McCutchan at 803-737-1564 or McCutchaBJ@scdot.org.