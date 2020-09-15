Southern Campaign of the American Revolution increasing visitor access

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Southern Campaign of the American Revolution announced they will be adding to visitor access at Ninety Six National Historic Site, Cowpens Historical Battlefield and Kings Mountain National Military Park. The increased access will go into effect September 16.

The National Park Service is working with federal, state and local health authorities to create a phased approach to safely increase access on a park-by-park basis in accordance with coronavirus guidelines.

Under the new guidelines, the Southern Campaign of the American Revolution will reopen the following services. Outdoor visitor services areas with staff from 10a.m.-3p.m. Wednesday-Friday, interpretive programming limited to 10 people while maintaining social distancing and limited outdoor area store sales. One-way entrances and exits will be set up to control traffic flow.

All visitor centers remain closed at this time, and the Ninety Six Star Fort pond area does not have portable restrooms or wash stations available.

The Southern Campaign of the American Revolution asks that visitors comply with CDC guidelines, maintain social distancing and wear masks when social distancing is not possible.

Updates on the parks’ reopenings can be found at https://www.nps.gov/aboutus/news/public-health-update.htm