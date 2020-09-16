DHEC: 489 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 28 new deaths in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 489 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 new confirmed deaths.

DHEC says this brings the total number of confirmed cases to 131,428 with 2,968 confirmed deaths. Officials say the percent positive tests was 13.5%.

DHEC says 1,172,420 coronavirus tests have been conducted in South Carolina so far.