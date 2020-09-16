DMA Holdings opening new manufacturing and distrbution center in Marion County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– DMA Holdings Inc., an auto parts manufacturer, announced that they are expanding operations in Marion County by constructing a new manufacturing and distribution center, their second facility in the county. DMA plans to invest $3.9 million on the project and create 25 new jobs.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with Marion County as we expand our automotive operations in the town of Nichols. Since coming to Marion County in 2018, we have experienced tremendous support from the local, county and state levels. This new facility will play a big part in our strategic growth initiatives for the coming years.” said DMA President and CEO John Treece.

Officials say the new 377,000 square foot facility will be located at 202 Averette Street in Nichols, and operations are expected to be online in October 2020.

Marion County was awarded a $400,000 grant from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development to help with project costs.