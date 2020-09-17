City of Columbia, FEMA begin repair process on the Columbia Canal

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– One of the lingering reminders of the historic flood of 2015 may finally be repaired.

Today, the City of Columbia announced it has come to a fundamental agreement with Federal Emergency Management Association on the scope of damage to the Columbia Canal from the one thousand year flood. Officials say the first step of repairing the dam is a geological survey which is already underway.

The length of the entire project is still undetermined.