Columbia, UofSC, Governor plan expansive multi-day testing initiative

Testing sites will remain up and running over the next 14 days tp expand access to COVID-19 tests in Columbia

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday DHEC, Governor Henry McMaster, the City of Columbia, and the University of South Carolina announced the launch of an expansive multi-day testing initiative. The free testing will begin Saturday September 19, 2020

The drive trough testing sites will be held at various locations including, U of SC’s baseball stadium Founders Park and at MLK park on Greene street.

Below is a complete list of locations, and times you can get the free self administered nasal swab COVID-19 tests.

Founders Park (UofSC Baseball Stadium) at 431 Williams St., Columbia (drive-through and walk-up)

Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21-Friday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 2300 Greene St., Columbia (walk-up testing only)

Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21-Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or if you would like to register to get tested you can click on the link HERE

During his visit Surgeon General Dr. Jermone Adams gave a reminder on reducing the spread of COVID-19

‘I’m glad to be in Columbia to represent HHS as these testing sites are stood up, increasing access to critical testing resources,” …“If you or your loved ones are worried you may have come into contact with COVID-19 or are experiencing any symptoms, please make an appointment to get tested. It’s easy and free. Please also remember to continue to do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19 by following the three Ws: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.”

Anyone ages 5 and older are welcome to get tested for free. Those wanting to be tested under the age of 16 will however have to be accompanied by an adult. Everyone that comes out for testing will be given five complimentary cloth face masks so they can continue to keep themselves and those in their community safe from exposure to coronavirus.