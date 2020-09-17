DHEC: 740 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its updated coronavirus numbers.

DHEC reports 740 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new confirmed deaths. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 132,565 with 2,992 deaths.

DHEC says 6,294 tests were conducted Wednesday with a percent positive rate of 11.8%.