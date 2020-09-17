Pelion man accused of shooting man, dumping body in woods

Lexington, SC (WOLO) –The Lexington Sheriff’s Department has arrested 33 year old William House accused of murdering a man during an argument last month.

According to deputies, House was involved in a verbal altercation with an unidentified victim in front of a Pelion Road home when things turned violent. Officials say House claims he shot the victim during that incident in ‘self defense’.

Authorities say during their investigation they have been able to determine that while House claims he was protecting himself, authorities say he never notified law enforcement to render aid to the victim. House is accused of loading the victim into a struck while he was still alive and dumping his body into a wooded area along Bushberry Road.

Officials say as they continued to investigate the case, they were led to North where they say they found the victims remains and truck. The second location House is accused of moving the body to following the shooting. The victim has not yet been positively identified.

Deputies say House is charged with Murder and is currently being held at the Lexington Detention Center.