Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they are investigating the shooting of a 12-year-old.

Deputies say they were called to the 200 block of Lewis Scott Ct. at approximately 2:40 p.m. in response to a shooting.

Officials say the child is being rushed to the hospital, and they believe this is an isolated incident, posing no threat to the general public.