Update: AC Flora High School blood drive has been canceled

Richland Co. blood drive to support sickle cell patients
COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Richland County School District One says they are now canceling a blood drive to help sickle cell patients that was set for Saturday, September 19th.

The blood drive was supposed to be at AC Flora High School’s old gym on Falcon Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for patients that require regular transfusions.

No word on when the district may reschedule the blood drive.

