Columbia celebrates first ever Black Voter Day

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Friday morning, the Columbia Urban League announced the first ever Black Voter Day.

The organization says the purpose of this day is to help black citizens against voter suppression and ensure that their vote counts in the upcoming election.

The group says long lines, poll worker shortages and lack of access for disabled voters are all forms of voter suppression which were experienced in the recent primary election. They also say they plan to meet with officials to make sure these issues are not present in the election in November.