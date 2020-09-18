Columbia Police arrest two teens for an overnight shooting at Granby Mills Apartments
Columbia PD investigating shooting incident on Heyward Street
COLUMBIA, S.C., (WOLO) — Columbia Police say they have arrested two teenage males after an overnight shooting at the Granby Mills Apartment complex.
Authorities say both suspects are charged for the incident on Heyward Street.
Police say no injuries have been reported at this time.
According to investigators, the incident began with a fight that led to the shooting.
University of South Carolina Police are currently assisting CPD with the investigation.