DHEC: 766 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its latest coronavirus data. DHEC reports 76 new confirmed cases and 21 confirmed deaths, bringing the total to 133,310 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 3,010 deaths.

6,324 tests were conducted on Thursday which yielded a percent positive rate of 12.1%.

Confirmed and probable cases: please click here.

Confirmed and probable deaths: please click here.

DHEC also released updated data findings from their study into the effectiveness of mask ordinances. The study looked at jurisdictions with masks ordinances and compared their coronavirus data to jurisdictions with no mask ordinances over the course of five weeks. The study showed areas with masks ordinances saw a decrease in cases by the following rates compared to the areas with no such ordinances.

First week: 66.5% greater decrease

Second week: 39.2% greater decrease

Third week: 6.1% greater decrease,

Fourth week 3.5% greater decrease

Fifth week: no greater percent decrease