State leaders to ramp up coronavirus testing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beginning Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the Office of the Governor, the City of Columbia and the University of South Carolina are all teaming up to launch several days of free COVID-19 testing.

The drive-through testing will be located at Founder’s Park and MLK Park from 11 a.m-3 p.m. Testing will be conducted through a self-administered nasal swab.