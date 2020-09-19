City, DHEC COVID-19 testing efforts kick off Saturday

Free COVID-19 testing starts today and will run over the next 14 days at the locations listed below

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thursday DHEC, Governor Henry McMaster, the City of Columbia, and the University of South Carolina announced the launch of an expansive multi-day testing initiative. The free testing will begin Saturday September 19, 2020

The drive through testing sites will be held at various locations including, Founders Park and at MLK park on Greene street.

Below is a complete list of locations, and times you can get the free self administered nasal swab COVID-19 tests.

Founders Park (UofSC Baseball Stadium) at 431 Williams St., Columbia (drive-through and walk-up)

Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21-Friday, Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27-Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 2300 Greene St., Columbia (walk-up testing only)

Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 21-Saturday, Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Or if you would like to register to get tested you can click on the link HERE