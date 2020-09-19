U.S. Surgeon General in Columbia to kick off expansion of free COVID-19 tests with Surge testing

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The U.S. Surgeon General visited Columbia Saturday to help kick off the expansion of Coronavirus testing in Columbia.

Officials with DHEC, along with Governor Henry McMaster and UofSC and City of Columbia were on hand for the event to kick off the ‘Surge’ testing.

U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral Jerome Adams was on hand to help announce the efforts and the locations for the testing.

DHEC says the drive thru, self administered nasal swab testing, will take place at Founders Park and Martin Luther King Jr. Park over the next few days.

Federal Health officials say the new, temporary program, is designed to expand access to free testing in areas where there has been a recent and intense level of new cases and hospitalizations related to the ongoing outbreak.

For more information about the community testing event, visit www.doineedacovid19test.com.