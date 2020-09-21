Coroner identifies victim from earlier I-20 crash

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington County Coroner says they have identified the victim from the crash on the I-20 West Bound overpass on Sunday.

According to the coroner, 44-year-old Benjamin Parker of Douglasville, Georgia was driving a tractor trailer along I-20 when he left the right side of the road and struck a bridge pillar. Parker was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

The South Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.