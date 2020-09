Drive-through job fair coming to Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce announced a drive-through job fair in Orangeburg County taking place Tuesday. The job fair will take place at the Orangeburg SC Works headquarters from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Participants can drive through and receive a bag filled with information about jobs currently available in the area.

Additional information can be found at scworks.org.