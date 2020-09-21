Important voting deadlines for South Carolinians

Mike Olson,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With the Presidential election approaching in November, there are several deadlines voters in South Carolina need to be aware of. These dates are according to SC Votes.

  • October 2, 5 p.m.- Deadline to register to vote in person.
  • October 4, 11:59 p.m.- Registration deadline for online voters.
  • October 5- Deadline for voting by mail.
  • October 30, 5 p.m.- Registration deadline for absentee voting by mail.
  • November 2, 5 p.m.- Registration deadline for those voting by absentee in person.
  • November 3- General election.
Categories: Local News, State
Tags: ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts