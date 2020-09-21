Important voting deadlines for South Carolinians

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– With the Presidential election approaching in November, there are several deadlines voters in South Carolina need to be aware of. These dates are according to SC Votes.

October 2, 5 p.m.- Deadline to register to vote in person.

October 4, 11:59 p.m.- Registration deadline for online voters.

October 5- Deadline for voting by mail.

October 30, 5 p.m.- Registration deadline for absentee voting by mail.

November 2, 5 p.m.- Registration deadline for those voting by absentee in person.

November 3- General election.