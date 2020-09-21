Mellichamp Elementary receives School of Promise Award

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– During a virtual celebration with school and district leaders Friday, the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET) surprised Mellichamp Elementary School in Orangeburg County with a $5,000 NIET School of Promise Award.

The award recognizes the early success by Mellichamp Elementary in implementing NIET initiatives to improve teaching and learning.

Mellichamp, which has the highest poverty rate of any school in Orangeburg County at 91.5%, first began working with NIET two years ago and has turned its efforts towards data-driven decisions and high-quality instructional practices.

These efforts have produced results. The South Carolina Department of Education says Mellichamp showed improvement in academic achievement, preparing for success, and student engagement since working with NIET. In the 2018-2019 school year, Mellichamp saw an increase in the percentage of students who met or exceeded expectations on state assessments for English, math, science and social studies. The school also retained all of its teachers from the previous school year.

Dr. Candice McQueen, CEO of NIET, had high praise for the elementary school. “Mellichamp’s community is inspiring and shows us what is possible when educators collaborate and deepen their focus on high-quality instruction,” Dr. McQueen said. “Mellichamp’s leaders and educators have built their capacity around engaging teaching practices, and we look forward to continuing to work alongside them to take their work to the next level.”

Mellichamp is just one of two schools nationwide to receive the award this year, joining Sarah Moore Greene Magnet Academy in Knoxville, Tennessee.