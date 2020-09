Richland County Council runoff election to take place Tuesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The runoff election for the Richland County Council District 9 seat will occur on Tuesday.

Democrats Jonnieka Farr and Jesica Mackey are running for the seat previously occupied by Councilman Calvin “Chip” Jackson, who died on August 7.

The winner of the runoff election is likely to take the seat because no republican has registered to run in the race, according to the State Election Commission.