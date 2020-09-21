Teen accused of crashing stolen car into Columbia home arrested

Police say the 17 year old nabbed the car while a child was being place in a car seat, then crashed while trying to run from a traffic stop

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Columbia Police say a chase with a 17 year old ended with him in handcuffs and a car police say was stolen slammed into the front of a North Main Street apartment.

Authorities say just after 5:00 Monday night, the teenager was taken into custody after officials say he stole a car from a woman while she was trying to put her child in a car seat. Police say the juvenile pushed the woman and took off in the car. Police say neither the female victim or the child were injured during the incident.

Officer were told about the incident and happened to spot a car matching the description of the same one stolen. Columbia Police tried to pull the car over during a traffic stop, but officials say the teen refused to pull over leading to a short chase. While trying to run from police, authorities say the 17 year old crashed the car into a home in the Colony Apartments.

Police say after crashing into the home, the teen jumped from the car and tried to run from police but was caught a short time later. Authorities say people were inside the home at the time of the incident, no one inside.

The teen faces multiple charges including failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Sirens, Failure to Stop on Police Command, Hit and Run, and not having a Driver’s License. Additional charges are pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation by Columbia Police’s Violent Crimes Unit. Those charges could String Armed Robbery, and Assault -First Degree.

The teen is expected to be held in the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center Juvenile section.