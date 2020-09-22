AccelerateSC now offers centralized dashboards for COVID-19, economic data and more

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to the Office of the Governor, the state’s coronavirus response website, accelerate.sc.gov, now provides a centralized location for viewers to look at coronavirus dashboards and economic revitalization data.

Once on the website, users can scroll down to access dashboards regarding employment, education, business, economy, social impact, COVID-19 impact and CARES Act funds.

“One of our fundamental goals is to give South Carolinians all the tools we’re able to provide that will help them navigate the uncertainty brought on by this pandemic,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “These simple and clear dashboards are an important part of furthering that goal, and will undoubtedly be helpful to South Carolinians.”

The South Carolina Department of Administration worked with nine other agencies to compile the dashboards and will update them weekly or monthly.

These dashboards can be accessed at accelerate.sc.gov.