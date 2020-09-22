Airbus Plans a Zero-Emission Planes

Airbus announced that it will produce airplanes that will be powered by hydrogen fuel cells. Assuming the hydrogen is produced using renewable energy (like solar and wind), these planes will produce zero emissions and travel over 2300 miles. That’s a big deal! Airbus says these planes will be operational by 2035. For the whole article see: https://www.cnbc.com/2020/09/21/airbus-announces-concept-designs-for-hydrogen-powered-airplanes-.html?__source=sharebar|twitter&par=sharebar