Barnwell County man charged with murder

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Monday, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says they charged 35-year-old Dean Troy Stevens with the murder of Jeremy Craddock.

According to officials, Craddock was found dead in a vehicle near the area of Memorial Church Road on August 16.

Authorities say Stevens is charged with Murder and Possession of a Firearm during Commission of a Violent Crime.