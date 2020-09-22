CDC delays vote on who will receive coronavirus vaccine first

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A Center for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel member says they will delay a vote on who will be given a COVID-19 vaccine first when it becomes available.

The panel was supposed to vote on the matter today but instead opted to study the issue further before voting.

Dr. William Schaffner says there is a general agreement that frontline healthcare workers will be the first to receive the vaccine, but it is unclear who should be next in line.