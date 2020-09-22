DHEC: 739 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 30 new deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its updated coronavirus data as of Monday.

DHEC reports 739 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 30 deaths. This makes the total number of confirmed cases in the state 137,406 with 3,067 confirmed deaths.

DHEC says 5,160 tests were administered Monday which yielded a percent positive rate of 14.3%.