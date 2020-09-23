Deputies looking for two teens accused of shooting at a car

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County Deputies are looking for two teens who are suspected of shooting at a car in traffic near a bowling alley.

Officials say the incident occurred near the Royal Z bowling alley on Two Notch Road after midnight on Saturday.

Investigators say the teens were arguing with the victims inside the bowling alley before going outside where the suspects were seen getting into a blue sedan. Authorities say the suspects shot at a white Chevy Impala with the victims inside as it was driving away.

Officials did not report any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers and submit a tip at crimesc.com.