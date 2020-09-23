DHEC: 613 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, 25 new deaths

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control released its up to date coronavirus numbers as of Tuesday.

DHEC reports 613 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina and 25 confirmed deaths. This brings the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 138,171 and 3,085 deaths.

There were 5,592 coronavirus tests conducted Tuesday which yielded a percent positive rate of 11%.