FAPD investigating after body found

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Forest Acres Police Department is investigating after they say a body was found in a creek near the 5500 block of Lakeshore Drive this morning.

Police say they were searching the area in response to a recent missing person report when they discovered the body.

Authorities say the identification and cause of death will be determined once an autopsy is performed.

The investigation is ongoing.